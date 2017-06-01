Library kicks off summer reading

× 1 of 18 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 18 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 18 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 18 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 18 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 7 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 8 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 9 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 10 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 11 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 12 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 13 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 14 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 15 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 16 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 17 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. × 18 of 18 Expand Erica Techo Global Movement performed as part of the Library in the Forest Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1, 2017. Prev Next

Some claim Memorial Day is the start of summer fun, but the librarians at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest might argue that the true beginning is the annual summer reading kickoff held Thursday.

Kids and parents visited the library throughout the day to sign up for their age group's summer reading program, and while there were treated to activities, entertainment and treats.

Early in the day librarians from three of Vestavia's elementary schools were on hand to encourage their students to sign up – prompting an unofficial competition to see which school can get the most kids registered.

Those who came in the middle of the day were treated to storyteller and entertainer Doug Berky.

Later in the day, kids and parents were able to enjoy a hotdog dinner before settling in for a performance by Global Movement.

Those who were unable to sign up for summer reading programs can do so online, and more information about the programs for different age groups can be found on the library's website.

Not sure where to start. your own summer reading? Don't miss the recommendations of the librarians at the Library in the Forest.