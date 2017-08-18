Library in the Forest to welcome fall season with indoor campout

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. The library in the Forest is located on U.S.

Families can celebrate the first day of autumn this year with a festive indoor campout at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The Camp Read S’more Indoor Family Campout will take place in the children’s department of the library on Friday, Sept. 22, from 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free. Attendees should bring along sheets or blankets in order to create their own family “campsites.”

They will enjoy a hot dog supper, take part in a sing-along around a “campfire” and, of course, eat s’mores. There will also be some time for family reading and picture taking. All activities are indoors, but attendees are asked to bring flashlights.

This is the first year that the library has hosted this event, which was developed by children’s librarian April Moon and her staff.

The event is part of an ongoing effort by the library to host events and provide programs for families, according to staff.

The goal is to make the library “a vibrant, indispensable community center that enriches the lives of people in all seasons of life,” said city communications specialist Cinnamon McCulley.

Registration is required and begins Sept. 5. Call 978-0158 or come by the library to sign up. The library is located at 1221 Montgomery Highway.

For more information about library programs, go to vestavialibrary.org.