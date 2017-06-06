Library hosts teen summer reading kickoff

× 1 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 2 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 3 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 4 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 5 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 6 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 7 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 8 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 9 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 10 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 11 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 12 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. × 13 of 13 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Teens gathered at the Library in the Forest on June 6, 2017 for their escape-room themed summer reading kick-off program. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest kicked off its teen summer reading program with a night of escape room-esque activities on June 6.

Starting just before 6 p.m., teens split into four teams and worked together to solve a puzzle to help them "escape" their section of the room. Daniel Tackett, teen services librarian, said the library tries to base its events off of what is popular during that time. Last year, they hosted the Library Olympics.

"We're trying to do something really spectacular so hopefully they'll see what else the library has to offer," Tackett said. The goal is to encourage more teens to enroll in the library's summer reading program.

Tackett said participants can sign up for the program online and are encouraged to read during the summer break. After they finish a book they enter it on the online program, and depending on the number of pages read are given a certain amount of points.

Tackett said each page is worth approximately one point, and once a reader hits 50 points they are entered in the weekly prize drawing as well as the grand prize drawing. This year's grand prize is an iPad mini.

While Tackett said the program might not be for everyone, the library is hoping to gain more participants. "We're trying to get as many as possible to sign up," he said.