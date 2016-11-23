Library celebrating holidays with variety of events

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will have several holiday-themed events this month.

As the Christmas season approaches, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest hopes residents will carve out a little time for holiday fun in the forest.

Throughout December, the library will host several holiday events and opportunities to celebrate, with options for all ages.

To kick off the season, children are invited to help decorate the library’s Christmas tree by stopping by the library Dec. 5-8 to make an ornament.

The major Christmas event will be The Santa Show, said marketing manager Holly Turner. The Santa Show will be a night for families to enjoy the library and for kids to ask Santa the questions they’ve been dying to know the answers to, such as “What is Santa’s favorite cookie?” and “How did the reindeer get their names?”

Families with kids of all ages can come for dinner at 6 p.m., or just for the show at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

In addition to The Santa Show, Friends of the Library will be hosting its annual Holiday Luncheon in the Community Room Dec. 15 at 11:30 a.m. The holiday lunch is a favorite social event, Turner said, and all are invited to join in the potluck meal event.

On Dec. 21 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., children and teens can come for craft time in the Treehouse to make an ornament to take home.

In addition to the holiday events, Vestavia Hills students can make use of the library’s extended hours Dec. 12-14 to study for final exams, as well as the exam breaks at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

For more information about the library’s holiday events, go to vestavialibrary.org.