Librarians share summer reading picks for adults, teenagers and children

Whether your summer plans involve the beach, a long car or plane trip or pleasant days at home, the sunny days ahead are a good time to crack open a new book.

Holly Turner, Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest’s marketing manager, said many people don’t realize that summer reading lists aren’t just for kids. The library offers adults the chance to participate as well, to log their reading and potentially win prizes.

The Build a Better World Summer Reading Kickoff will be June 1 at the library. Storyteller and artist Doug Berky will perform at 10:30 a.m., followed by sweet treats from Kona Ice, and an acrobatic troupe will perform at 6:30 p.m. There will be a hot dog dinner preceding the performance at 6 p.m. Summer reading participants can sign up and receive a goody bag at the event.

The summer reading kickoff for teens will be June 6 at 5:30 p.m., and there will be summer reading performances for kids on Thursdays throughout the summer. Find out more about the library’s summer programs at vestavialibrary.org.

Not sure where to start your reading? The Library in the Forest staff has picked new hits and classic favorites for all ages to add to their summer reading list.

Children’s DepartmentApril Moon

► “King Baby” by Kate Beaton

► Released: September 2016

► Genre: Picture Books

► “If you have ever had a new baby in the house, you will love ‘King Baby.’ He is demanding, adorable, amusing and exhausting,” Moon said. “He rules his kingdom with a tiny fist and bestows kisses and coos to all his loyal subjects.”

► “Snappsy the Alligator” by Julie Falatko

► Released: January 2016

► Genre: Picture Books

► “The main character, Snappsy the alligator, and the narrator seem to be at odds with each other. Snappsy just wants to be left alone, and the pesky narrator follows him through his day, commenting on everything he does and making him appear to be a dangerous predator, when in fact he is a pretty great guy,” Moon said.

► “We Are Growing” by Laurie Keller

► Released: September 2016

► Genre: Easy Reader

► “Have you ever heard the term ‘as fun as watching grass grow?’ It turns out, watching grass grow is pretty entertaining in this “Elephant and Piggie” inspired first reader. Kids will love the amusing artwork and silly grass blades,” Moon said.

► “Dory Fantasmagory: Dory Dory Black Sheep” by Abby Hanlon

► Released: September 2016

► Genre: Easy Chapter Books

► “Dory is a precocious, adventurous 6-year old with an older brother and sister. She lives in two worlds: the real one and the made-up world. Both of these worlds overlap constantly with hilarious consequences, and you can’t help but root for her as she finds herself in one predicament after the other,” Moon said. “Kids will want to read all of the books in this delightful series.”

► “The Inquisitor’s Tale: Or, Three Magical Children and Their Holy Dog” by Adam Gidwitz

► Released: September 2016

► Genre: Juvenile Fiction

► “Informed by six years of research, and reminiscent of “The Canterbury Tales,” Adam Gidwitz has written a brand-new illuminated manuscript, a sometimes harrowing, sometimes hilarious epic about three magical friends on the run in 1242 France and their encounters with a dragon, a holy dog and cheese,” Moon said.

► “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill

► Released: August 2016

► Genre: Juvenile Fiction

► “Love, heartbreak, hope, sorrow and wonder all shine in exquisite, lyrical prose. This book was a well-deserved choice for the Newbery medal in 2017, the highest honor given in children’s literature,” Moon said.

Teen Department

– Daniel Tackett

► “An Ember in the Ashes” by Sabaa Tahir

► Released: April 2015

► This is the first in a two-part epic fantasy series that Tackett said is appropriate for older teen readers. He described it as “our version of ‘Game of Thrones’ for kids” without some of the graphic details of the popular TV and book series.

► “Our Chemical Hearts” by Krystal Sutherland

► Released: October 2016

► This “summertime romance” read set in high school is great for guys or girls, Tackett said.

► “The Edge of Everything” by Jeff Giles

► Released: January 2017

► A “very action-packed” book that combines fantasy elements with the story of a brother and sister recovering from the loss of their father.

► “The Sword of Summer” by Rick Riordan

► Released: October 2015

► While Riordan is known for the “Percy Jackson” series of books, this novel is the first in a trilogy called “Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard.” Tackett said Riordan books are popular among younger teens for their action and fun, without being too graphic.

► “The Moon and More” by Sarah Dessen

► Released: June 2013

► This romance novel and others by Dessen often appeal to middle and early high school readers. “All the girls love Sarah Dessen,” Tackett said.

Adult Department

– Terri Leslie

► “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

► Released: August 2016

► Leslie described “It Ends with Us” as a “tried and true, good beach read” that explores themes of romance, domestic violence and overcoming the past.

► “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett

► Released: September 2016

► “This is all about how families fall apart and fall back together again,” Leslie said.

► “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult

► Released: October 2016

► This book has a lot of depth, Leslie said, as it explores race and justice in America. “It’s not an easy read, but it’s a fantastic read, and it’s a page turner,” she said.

► “Razor Girl” by Carl Hiaasen

► Released: September 2016

► Hiaasen combines humor and mystery into books that are a lot of fun to read. “Any time I think of a beach read, especially for men, I think of Carl Hiaasen,” Leslie said.

► “The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid” by Bill Bryson

► Released: September 2007

► This author can make even a memoir about growing up in 1950s Iowa a hilarious experience, which is why Leslie has been recommending it to readers for years. “To a person, everyone who has given me feedback has loved it,” she said.