Lewis Denver earns Eagle Scout

Photo courtesy of Mark Garner. Lewis Denver, a Vestavia Hills High School graduate, earned his Eagle Scout ranking this June.

Boy Scout Troop 1, chartered by Southminster Presbyterian Church in Vestavia Hills, held an Eagle Scout court of honor on Sunday, June 25, which recognized young men who have earned Scouting’s highest rank. The ceremony was held in the sanctuary at Southminster.

Lewis Denver is the son of Laura Denver of Vestavia Hills and Jack Denver of Hoover. He joined Troop 1 in 2010 after crossing over from Pack 1 where he earned his Arrow of Light award. Within the troop, Denver has served in several leadership positions including quartermaster. He was part of the troop's contingents to Northern Tier in 2012 and Philmont in 2014. Denver earned 24 merit badges and completed his Eagle rank on April 20.

Denver’s Eagle leadership project was to build a hammocking area at a scenic overlook at Red Mountain Park. The park wanted a designated area for people to use hammocks without damaging trees. Denver worked with a team of friends, family and troop members over several weeks to clear brush, install posts and landscape the area under the hammocks.

Denver is a 2017 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School where he was recognized as outstanding Art 3 student. He is an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he served on the youth leadership board, and was a member of the Cross and Flame youth choir. Denver will be attending Berry College this fall.

-Submitted by Mark Garner