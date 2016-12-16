Leadership Vestavia Hills accepting nominations

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. Leadership Vestavia Hills This year’s Leadership Vestavia Hills’ class attended a retreat at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church on Sept. 10. Front row: Vicki Tuggle, Julie Miller, Denene Lemke, Baylee Dodson, Alicia Hunsberger and Meredith Hanson. Back row: Steve Phillips, Jeff Lees, Sam Duffey, Vaughn Sparks, Chip Grinkmeyer, Jon Cunningham, Marty Martin, Jess Boone, James Benton, Jacob Leake, Mitch Bevill, Stephen Armstrong and Tony Renta.

March and April may seem far off, but the time has already come to begin finding the next class of Leadership Vestavia Hills.

Leadership Vestavia Hills, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, aims to enhance the leadership skills of community members.

The goal is to educate potential city and community leaders on how to best maximize their skills, resources and connections.

In addition to honing their own personal skills, each class of Leadership Vestavia Hills works on a class project to better the community. In the past, these projects have included the creation of the annual Wing Ding festival, alcohol and drug abuse prevention, traffic studies and mitigation, improvement of the gateway at I-65 and U.S. 31 and many more.

Nominations for candidates are currently open for the 2017-2018 class, and applications will be accepted between March 1 and March 31.

To nominate, community members and groups can fill out the form at leadershipvestaviahills.com/join-lvh/nomination-form.

For more information, contact selection committee chair Shera Grant at shera.grant@alacourt.gov.