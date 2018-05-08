Leadership Vestavia, Barons hold baseball clinic for special needs students

1 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
2 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
3 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Barons teammates and Leadership Vestavia participants greet kids at the start of the annual spring baseball clinic. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
4 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
5 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Vestavia special education students step up to bat during a baseball game with the Birmingham Barons. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
6 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Kids run the bases during a game with the Birmingham Barons. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
7 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation participants play the outfield in a game with the Birmingham Barons. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
8 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Vestavia special education students step up to bat during a baseball game with the Birmingham Barons. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
9 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation participants play the outfield in a game with the Birmingham Barons. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
10 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
A Barons athlete pitches during a game with the Exceptional Foundation and special education students from Vestavia HIlls. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
11 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
A Barons athlete pitches during a game with the Exceptional Foundation and special education students from Vestavia Hills. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
12 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Vestavia special education students step up to bat during a baseball game with the Birmingham Barons. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
13 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Kids run the bases during a game with the Birmingham Barons. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
14 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
A Barons athlete pitches during a game with the Exceptional Foundation and special education students from Vestavia Hills. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
15 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation participants step up to bat during a game with the Birmingham Barons. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
16 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
An Exceptional Foundation participant reaches home base during a game with the Birmingham Barons. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
17 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation participants and a member of the Birmingham Barons hang out in the outfield together. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
18 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
A Barons player guides kids as they run the bases. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
19 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
A Barons player guides kids as they run the bases. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
20 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
A Barons player guides kids as they run the bases. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
21 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Vestavia Hills students practice throwing with Barons players. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
22 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Vestavia Hills students practice throwing with Barons players. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
23 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Vestavia Hills students practice throwing with Barons players. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
24 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
A Barons player guides kids as they run the bases. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
25 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
A child from Vestavia Hills Elementary East participates in a throwing drill in the Barons' bullpen. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
26 of 26
Sydney Cromwell
Exceptional Foundation participants and a member of the Birmingham Barons hang out in the outfield together. Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham Barons held their annual spring clinic for Vestavia special education students and the Exceptional Foundation on May 8, 2018 at Regions Field.
A group of Vestavia Hills students got the chance to hit a home run today at the annual spring baseball clinic hosted by the Birmingham Barons and Leadership Vestavia Hills.
LVH member Brent Irby said the baseball clinic has been a tradition for the organization for seven years. LVH members coordinate with the Barons, special education classes at all Vestavia Hills schools and the Exceptional Foundation to put on the clinic.
In the outfield of the Barons' stadium, Regions Field, a handful of athletes and roughly a dozen LVH members taught clinic participants about pitching and running the bases. They also gave every participant the chance to play a game with the Barons, with parents and teachers cheering them on as they rounded the bases.
"It's the players that really take the initiative to make it a special day for these kids," Irby said.
The players also had lunch with the group after the clinic.
LVH board members Donnie Winningham and Charlie Shaw said the best part was watching the kids and Exceptional Foundation participants "light up" during the afternoon's events.
"We're here for the kids," Shaw said. "It's something they'll never forget."