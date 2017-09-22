Leadership Class of 2018 begins work

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Participants include: Back row, from left: Dan Wertheimer, Andy Thrower, Derrick Mills, Brian Burns, Rusty Weaver, Bob Barker, Don Simmons, Jason Brantley, Merryl Cooper, Amory Booher and Jimmy Stout. Front row, from left: Mechelle Reynolds, Jonathan Handey, Ashley Gann, Tyler Kime, Clabe Dobbs, Ashley Curry and Luke Newell. Not pictured: Greg Ellis and Steve Browning.

Leadership Vestavia Hills Class of 2018 came together in September for workshops to build leadership skills and begin their journey through the program.