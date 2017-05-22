Kick off patriotic celebrations with I Love America Night

× Expand Staff photo. Kids play games and enjoy treats at I Love America Day.

As the month of June comes to a close, the city of Vestavia Hills will kick off July Fourth weekend with a community favorite: I Love America Night.

On June 29, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and the Department of Parks and Recreation will host the 36th annual community event at Wald Park.

Wald Park Pool will be open for a free swim from 6 until 7:30 p.m., and Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church will host a children’s area from 6 to 8 p.m. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult at the pool.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Shades Mountain Baptist Church orchestra will once again hold a Pops in the Park concert.

At 8:15, or whenever it is dark enough, everyone is invited to settle down for a movie chosen by the community.

Picnics are welcome, but Katie Woodruff with the chamber said the Wald Park concessions stand will sell barbecue, hot dogs, soda and other snacks. Sponsors — including Bruster’s Real Ice Cream — also are going to be on hand, many giving away free treats and take-home items.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs for viewing the concert and movie, but pets are not allowed at the park.

Parking will be available in the surrounding lots.

For more information, go to vestaviahills.org or contact the chamber at 823-5011.