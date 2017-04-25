Keeping it in the family

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Beth Kaiser. Sarah Kaiser, left, and Mary Beth Kaiser, right both teach algebra at Vestavia Hills High School, where Rachel is a sophomore.

It’s not uncommon for teachers who are parents or school administrators to end up having a child who is also a student at their institution.

It’s probably less common to have a child who becomes part of a parent’s professional network.

“Not very many people get to experience their children as adults in the workplace,” said Mary Beth Kaiser, an Algebra A and B teacher at Vestavia Hills High School.

But this year, she has had just that opportunity.

Sarah Kaiser, who graduated from VHHS in 2012, joined her mom at the school in the fall to teach Algebra 1 and 2 after gaining a degree in math education from the University of Alabama.

“It’s been a unique opportunity that I’ve really enjoyed,” Mary Beth Kaiser said.

Sarah Kaiser graduated from UA last May, and when looking for jobs, decided to apply at her alma mater.

“I’ve always described it as my dream job,” Sarah Kaiser said, adding that she never thought there would be an opening.

But there was, and she came on in the fall to begin teaching next to some of the very teachers she had as a high schooler.

Sarah Kaiser didn’t originally plan on being a math teacher. When she went to Alabama, she was a straight math major because she had always enjoyed the subject, but decided she wanted to use her skills to help people.

Mary Beth Kaiser said she never expected her daughter to be a math teacher either, but knew she would do well in a field that involved working with people.

“I didn’t know she would be a math teacher, but when she said she wanted to be a math teacher, I thought that was a really good fit for her,” Mary Beth Kaiser said.

Sarah Kaiser said her first year at VHHS has gone quite well.

“It’s been great. Vestavia is really supportive of new teachers,” she said, describing the way she was set up with a mentor teacher to help her through her first year.

“The kids here are wonderful, so it makes my job a lot easier,” she added.

Rachel Kaiser is a 10th grader at VHHS, and said that while she doesn’t see her mom or sister much at school, it’s always nice to have them to ask for favors or money for snacks.

Mary Beth Kaiser said she has another daughter who is a sophomore at UA, who is also studying to be a math teacher one day.

Rachel Kaiser said she isn’t interested in teaching math, but that she may look at teaching science.

Mary Beth and Sarah Kaiser said that while they could see where the dynamic of having a child as a colleague could be strange, that’s far from the case with them.

“For us, it’s been fun,” Mary Beth Kaiser said, “and we’ve enjoyed being able to be in a positive work environment.”