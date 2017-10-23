Junior League partners with Planet Fundraiser for 2017 Shop Save and Share

The Junior League of Birmingham is gearing up for its 12th annual Shop Save and Share fundraiser, which allows people to buy a 20 percent off shopping pass to more than 500 businesses in the Birmingham metro area.

The discount card can be obtained with a $40 donation to the Junior League and used at participating retailers, restaurants and other businesses on Oct. 18-29. Proceeds will support more than 30 service projects of the Junior League, which works to improve the lives of women and children.

This year, the Junior League is partnering with Planet Fundraiser, a Birmingham-based company that assists schools and nonprofits with fundraising via use of a free app.

Shoppers can purchase the Shop Save and Share discount card via a link at shopsaveandshare.net or by texting “SSS” to 205-660-0030. After they buy the card, they’ll be asked to enter their Planet Fundraiser account information and be given a chance to set up an account if they don’t have one, said Cindy Bryan, the Junior League’s chairwoman for this year’s Shop Save and Share campaign.

Then, the Shop Save and Share reward card will be accessible through the Planet Fundraiser app to show to merchants, Bryan said. Some paper discount cards will be available at the Junior League office, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and guest services office at The Summit, she said.

This year’s merchant list has more than 110 companies participating for the first time, including True 40, IronStone Pizza, Snapper Grabber’s Land & Sea, Swoon, The Bar Method and Your Pie.

Other Vestavia Hills businesses taking part include Darnell’s Fun Stuff, Gigi’s Tween, Learning Express, Little Soles, Player’s Choice Tennis, Prescription Aesthetic and Wellness Spa, The Lili Pad and Villager Yoga. A list of all participating businesses and any exclusions from the 20 percent discount is available at shopsaveandshare.net.

The Junior League sold more than 2,300 discount cards last year and netted more than $80,000, Bryan said. Over 11 years, the campaign has raised more than $550,000, she said.