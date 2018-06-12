Ivy Machua receives piano student award

× Expand Betty Bridges

Vestavia Hills resident Ivy Machua has been a piano student of Betty Bridges for seven years and participates in the Betty’s Young Musicians Junior Music Club.

In April, Ivy was nominated for the prestigious state award through the Alabama Federation of Music Clubs, called the Thomasine McGehee Award for Most Outstanding Student Age 12 and Under in Alabama. This award is based on how many Superior scores the students have earned in festivals, Gold Cups earned and other music activities.

Ivy has 15 Superior scores, four Gold Cups and is president of Betty's Young Musicians JMC, a member of Pizitz Middle School choir, attends junior conventions and professional keyboard recitals, participates in Show Time and uses music in community service.

Ivy was awarded a framed certificate and a circulating plaque, along with cash awards from Alabama Federation of Music Clubs and her teacher, at the May 20 recital.

Submitted by Betty Bridges