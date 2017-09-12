× 1 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler Vestavia's third annual Helping Hands in the Hills, sponsored by the city of Vestavia and the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, gathered different groups at Wald park before beginning the morning of volunteering. Helping Hands in the Hills took place from 8 a.m. to noon on September 9, 2017, at various locations in Vestavia Hills to help keep the city looking beautiful. × 2 of 14 Expand Alyx Chandler Vestavia's third annual Helping Hands in the Hills, sponsored by the city of Vestavia and the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, gathered different groups at Wald park before beginning the morning of volunteering. Karen Odle, president of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, said that Helping Hands in the Hills probably had its most successful year this year.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, more than 250 Vestavia volunteers finished 28 projects at this year's third annual Helping Hands in the Hills. Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and the city of Vestavia sponsored the event.

"I think it was a great success, and we've had some incredible feedback," Odle said.

Everyone participating in the event met at Wald Park at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and then dispersed shortly after to serve residents in different areas of Vestavia.

Throughout the morning, volunteers from the Army Reserve, the Sunrise Rotary Club, CrossFit Mudtown, Sunday school groups, Vestavia-based Girl Scouts, a group from Vestavia Hills Elementary School, as well as a few families, neighborhoods and churches donated their time. Tasks included clearing overgrowth, trimming shrubs, cleaning up yards, weed eating and other yard-related cleanups for Vestavia citizens that needed an extra hand.

"We had some homes that the volunteers really transformed. We had some disabled and elderly people in our community that really had a need," Odle said. "We are grateful we have people that are able to make a difference."

Recycle Day also took place on Saturday at Wald Park at the same time, where Vestavia Hills community members could drop off items on the Hazardous Waste Disposal list.

The Helping Hands in the Hills volunteers ended the day at noon with Chick-fil-A and Jimmy John's for lunch, as well as Bruster's Real Ice Cream.