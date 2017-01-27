Hardy family recognized at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church

× Expand Photo courtesy of Betsy Lowery. Mavis and Bob Hardy were recently recognized by Vestavia Hills Baptist Church for their lifelong missionary service.

As part of its emphasis on missions, Vestavia Hills Baptist Church’s missions committee recognized Mavis and Bob Hardy, church members who spent four decades as missionaries in Japan.

The Hardys, who are Hoover residents, met in Japan in 1953 when Bob, a Kentucky native, was on a military assignment, and Mavis, a native of Frisco City, was working as a missionary with the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.

After returning to the States, Bob wrote letters to his future wife, who would anticipate the squeak of the mailman’s bicycle that often preceded a letter from her love, according to Mike McBrayer, the church’s minister of discipleship and missions who led a time of recognition of the Hardys.

Following Bob’s seminary training, the couple, who married in 1957, returned to Japan as missionaries where they served in various cities helping the young Japanese church, discipling Japanese Christians and introducing many to Jesus.

Bob served as chaplain at the Japan Baptist Hospital for many years. While there, the couple raised their three daughters, June, Joy and Cathy, served local churches and opened their home for Bible studies, English classes and hospitality ministry.

Following their years of service that included ministries in Kyoto, Niiagata, Kobe, Taiwan and Hong Kong, the Hardys retired from the mission board in 1994 and moved to Birmingham.

Their work, however, continues, including involvement with International Friends language ministry, which they began at the church in August 2001.

“They carry on, day after day, in chosen avoidance of the spotlight, with great love for all people,” said the church’s pastor, Gary A. Furr. “They love the whole of humanity, whatever your nationality, language, race or history. They reach out with the authentic love of God.”

Honoring the couple was an aspect of Vestavia Hills Baptist Church’s ongoing attention to missions, which includes working with the Lovelady Center (for Bible study and worship), International Friends (teaching English and sharing Bible verses), Firehouse Shelter (helping with meals at a men’s downtown homeless shelter), Weekenders Backpack Program delivery and Food Bank packing.

– Submitted by Betsy Lowery.