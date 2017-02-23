Hand in paw, drink in hand

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hand in Paw. Hand in Paw Hand in Paw will bring some of its therapy dogs to Paws on the Patio this month.

Specialty cocktails and dog treats do not always find themselves in the same place, but both will be on the patio at FoodBar in March.

During Paws on the Patio, people can stop by FoodBar with their dogs and enjoy free appetizers (aka dog treats for the four-legged visitors), specialty dog-themed cocktails and learn more about Hand in Paw, the organization Paws on the Patio benefits.

Hand in Paw is a Birmingham-based nonprofit that aims to improve day-to-day lives through animal-assisted therapy. This will be the organization’s fifth Paws on the Patio event with FoodBar.

“We especially like the locations because it’s so central to so many people,” said Paige Saylor, director of marketing and community relations with Hand in Paw.

FoodBar owner and chef George McMillan has been involved with Hand in Paw in the past, including when one of his dogs served as a therapy dog, said office manager Sara Modrall. The rest of the staff enjoys supporting the cause as well.

“He’s always kind of done stuff like this, and all of us here are kind of crazy about animals,” Modrall said. “… Hand in Paw has always been really close to our hearts.”

During the event, there will be a bar outside, and from 5-8 p.m., 10 percent of all food and drink purchases will go toward Hand in Paw. A table also will be set up where people can meet some of Hand in Paw’s therapy dogs, learn more about the organization, directly donate or sign up for Mutt Strut, a 5K in April.

“You really get to learn about our organization,” Staylor said. “A lot of people sometimes misunderstand what Hand in Paw’s mission is, and it’s really just a great opportunity to learn. It’s a great way to support an organization.”

Staylor said they also enjoy working with FoodBar because the restaurant works to make it fun for the dogs, and the variety of food options is greater than a more casual restaurant.

“My suggestion would be come early and snag a table outside,” Staylor said.

Paws on the Patio is March 16. FoodBar is at 3156 Heights Village.