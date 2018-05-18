Glenwood golf tournament raises $125,000

× Expand Photo courtesy of Glenwood, Inc. Bill Ireland Jr. swings a club during the Ireland Legacy Golf Tournament.

On May 7, more than 100 golfers teed up for the 26th annual Ireland Legacy Golf Tournament to support Glenwood.

Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills hosted the Texas scramble-style event, which raised $125,000 to support adults with autism.

Today, there are fewer services and less funding for adults with autism than for children. The Ireland Legacy Tournament is working to change that, raising more than $2.1 million over the past 26 years.

Mallie M. Ireland and Bill Ireland, Jr. helped kick off the tournament, sharing the story of how the Ireland Legacy Tournament began. It was originally named the Katharine R. Ireland Memorial Golf Tournament for Katharine Ireland, sister of Glenn Ireland II. Glenn and his wife Mallie, along with a group of dedicated volunteers, founded Glenwood in 1974. When Glenn passed away in 2015, the tournament name was changed to the Ireland Legacy Golf Tournament honoring him, his brother William Ireland, Sr. and other members of the family who were instrumental in the start of Glenwood.

King Acura returned as the presenting sponsor of the tournament, marking their 12th year supporting the event. Their critical involvement, along with the “Birdie” level sponsors: Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials Company, Marathon Electrical Contractors and Southern Power; helped make the event successful for the adults served by Glenwood.

The tournament was organized by a group of committed volunteers: Robin Savage, Philip Young, Mallie M. Ireland, Bill Ireland, Jr., Dowe Bynum, Christine Lewter, Ed Sledge, Glenn Drennen, David Courtenay, Cullom Walker and Marvin Thornton.

– Submitted by Glenwood, Inc.