Girl Scouts hold community events

Vestavia Girl Scouts attend a service unit encampment in Chelsea.

Recently, 82 Vestavia Girl Scouts from grades K-6 attended a service unit encampment at the Kanawahala Program Center in Chelsea.

The girls spent Sept. 22-24 earning new camping badges, roasting s’mores by the campfire, hiking, canoeing, participating in archery and riflery, singing songs and cooking their own meals.

Members of Troops 30964 and 35320 also visited the Vestavia Civic Center in August to teach songs, play parachute games and build STEM projects.

The Vestavia Girl Scout troops will be hosting a recruitment event on Nov. 9 at HEAL Alabama, 1360 Montgomery Highway #116, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for interested girls. Contact Caroline Hottle, girlscoutsvestavia@gmail.com, for more information.

-Submitted by Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama.