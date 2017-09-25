Food enthusiasts ready for 15th annual Viva Vestavia

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Local restaurants bring menu samples and themed decorations for Viva Vestavia.

Though most trick-or-treating will occur Oct. 31, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to don their costumes a few days early for one of its most popular events: Viva Vestavia.

This year marks the 15th iteration of Viva Vestavia, an event to celebrate the best sips and bites the city has to offer.

The Thursday, Oct. 26, event features tastings of local restaurants as well as fine wines, and guests are able to vote for their favorites.

Awards will be given for “Best Food” as well as “Best Display,” as the tables are usually set up to inspire as much entertainment as the flavors of the dishes.

The event benefits the Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which among other things funds a $1,000 scholarship to a Vestavia Hills High School graduate majoring in business or related fields, supports economic development projects throughout the city and helps fund capital improvements needed at the chamber.

But it’s also a crowd favorite.

“It has been so well received that it has continued to grow and expand each year,” chamber President Karen Odle said.

“We are excited to promote these incredible restaurants and look forward to having guests try new venues that they haven’t visited before.”

The event will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. at Hollywood Pools, located at 1441 Montgomery Highway.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at the chamber office or online on the chamber’s website, and usually sell out by the time of the event.

For more information, visit the website at vestaviahills.org or call the chamber office at 823-5011.