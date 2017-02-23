Folk singer and autoharpist coming to Vestavia library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sonia Lovewell. Adam Miller Adam Miller, a folk singer, autoharpist and storyteller, will be performing for all ages at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on March 6. Photo courtesy of Sonia Lovewell.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is always looking for ways to reach out to people in the community, and it’s hoping guests of all ages will join them March 6 for a performance by autoharpist, storyteller and folk singer Adam Miller.

Miller is a performer based out of Oregon and has played for crowds across the country from Alaska to Florida. According to his website, he began collecting old songs when he was in grade school and worked to learn every song he heard with the help of his audio-graphic memory. Today, Miller has a collection of 5,000 songs and has performed at numerous music festivals.

“We’re always interested to get new people [to the library],” said April Moon of the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. “He’s not somebody we would get on a regular basis.”

Although the library typically holds programs designed around certain age groups, Moon was quick to point out that Miller is suitable for — and welcomes — all ages.

“We really want to entice the adults to come, too; it’s not just a kid program,” she said. She also said hopefully Miller’s performance will bring in those who don’t usually visit the library.

“We’re always trying to reach those people who aren’t normally the ones coming in the doors,” she said. Moon compared Miller’s expected performance to that of Bobby Horton’s, except Miller’s will be inside.

“It appeals to a lot of people who like history,” she said.

The free event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and no registration is required. To learn more about Adam Miller, go to folksinging.org.