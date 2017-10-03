First responders host public at City Hall for Community Night Out

1 of 31
From hotdogs and bounce houses to student performances and even a hot air balloon, the community had a chance to enjoy a variety of fun activities at City Hall Tuesday night at Community Night Out.
Hosted by the Vestavia Hills Police Department and Vestavia Hills Fire Department, the event featured booths by law enforcement and safety officials, local businesses and other groups giving guests a chance to learn more about many forms of public safety and community involvement.
The Pizitz Middle School Jazz Band performed, along with the JV Rebelettes, student bands and more.
At the end of the evening, a hot air balloon sponsored by Sarver Orthodontics lit up the sky, though windy conditions kept it grounded for the night.