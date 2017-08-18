Firefighters support childhood cancer awareness with T-shirts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kris Madison. Members of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department present a check for $2,254 to Children’s of Alabama for childhood cancer research after the department’s 2016 T-shirt campaign.

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department will be showing its support for kids with cancer again this year throughout the month of September.

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month, and VHFD and many in the community will be showing support through the department’s awareness T-shirts.

Funds raised through selling the shirts will support the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, a department of Children’s of Alabama in downtown Birmingham. Last year during the inaugural campaign, the T-shirt effort raised $2,254 for childhood cancer awareness.

Pre-orders of the shirts ran through Aug. 22, but throughout the month of September, on-duty firefighters in Vestavia will wear the shirts to continue raising awareness.

For more information about VHFD’s September efforts, visit facebook.com/vhfdcca.

– Submitted by Kris Madison.