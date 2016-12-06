Firefighters recognized with Firemark Award

× 1 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

Two of Vestavia Hills' first responders were honored Tuesday for their bravery and commitment to saving lives.

Vestavia Hills firefighter Christopher Mareno and Capt. Jeffery Jackson were awarded the Liberty Mutual Firemark Award.

Consultant Tory Minus and Senior Branch Manager Todd Stein presented the award Tuesday in the Executive Conference Room at City Hall in front of a crowd of firefighters and public safety officials.

Minus said the two men were recommended for their heroism on Jan. 14, when they saved a family of five during a fire at the Vestawood apartment complex off of U.S. 31.

The family was trapped behind a cinderblock wall, and the men had to bust up the concrete and saw through metal reinforcements to get the family out.

The Firemark award is given to firefighters who "best represent their communities through courageous valor and who best demonstrate the firefighter's selfless spirit."

Stein explained that Liberty Mutual sales representatives get out into the community to get recommendations for which local firefighters to nominate. They then talk with the fire chief, in this case Chief Jim St. John, and learn more about the firefighter's experiences and acts of courage.

In addition to the local award, both Mareno and Jackson will be considered for the 2016 Liberty Mutual National Firemark Award, where one firefighter is honored for heroism and one is honored for community service and education. The winners of the national award receive $10,000.

Mareno and Jackson expressed their gratitude for the recognition.

"It's very special," Mareno said, but added that the more meaningful part is that they know they were able to save five lives.