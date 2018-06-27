Fido and the Fourth

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. A dog relaxes in the grass during the 2017 Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show.

It’s illegal to discharge fireworks in Vestavia Hills, and their use “is not a large problem” in the city, said Capt. Johnny Evans of the Vestavia Hills Police Department.

But the police always get some noise complaints on July 4, Evans said, and fireworks can spook people’s dogs, sometimes causing them to escape.

“More dogs are found during the holidays where fireworks are used,” said VHPD animal control officer James Coleman.

Some owners go to a great effort to keep their pets contained.

“I know people have built soundproof crates for their dogs for storms and fireworks,” Coleman said. “They also get sedatives from the vet to keep their dogs calm.”

But it’s helpful for owners to understand why dogs react so strongly to fireworks and other noises and to make a plan to deal with the problem prior to July 4, according to Dr. Kris Mahaffey of Pet Vet Animal Hospital.

And there are easy tips — supplied by Mahaffey and by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society — to help people to keep their dogs safe and calm during the fireworks.

The fear of fireworks fits with other noise phobias experienced by pets, mainly dogs, according to Mahaffey. Dogs can be spooked by thunderstorms and such appliances as alarms, vacuum cleaners and beeping microwaves.

“Fear stimuli” boosts dogs’ cortisone levels, getting them “amped up,” Mahaffey said. That’s why owners should plan ahead to make pets comfortable. “Don’t wait until fireworks are going off,” Mahaffey said.

Here are some tips:

► Keep pets indoors whenever possible.

► Close curtains and blinds and keep dogs away from windows. This prevents dogs from seeing the fireworks flashing, according to Mahaffey.

► Provide a safe space, such as a crate or bathroom, but don’t lock the pet in, and make sure the dog can breathe and move normally, GBHS spokesperson Courtney Underwood said.

Mahaffey agreed: “You don't want to overconfine them. If they are not used to being in a kennel, you don’t want to stick them in a kennel.”

► Provide the pet in its safe space with blankets and favorite toys.

► Make sure the pet can detect a human scent. “Don't put them in a room where humans are not there regularly, and make sure they can smell humans — maybe a blanket or a T-shirt,” Mahaffey said. “They will be more comfortable because they will think that people are right there with them.”

► Owners can sometimes distract their dog with a toy, such as dog puzzles.

► Some dogs respond well to anxiety vests, such as a Thunder Shirt. “It’s comforting to them,” Mahaffey said. A homemade version can be made by wrapping an elastic bandage snugly, but not tightly, around an animal's midsection, according to the GBHS.

► Avoid consoling their dogs, which can actually increase the animal’s stress. “Act exactly the way you normally would,” Underwood said. “If your behavior changes around a pet, they will sense that something is wrong and could become more stressed.”

Owners should make sure their pets have up-to-date microchips and collars with tags in case they escape, according to the GBHS. And if that happens, owners can call Coleman, who will be on the lookout for the dog, at 978-0113.