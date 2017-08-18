Family, friends of Ginny Bourland continue fight for gynecological cancer awareness, research

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Ginny Bourland, right, at a Head Over Teal run. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Ginny Bourland sports a Bible verse on her T-shirt at the 2016 Head Over Teal run to benefit the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Bourland fought gynecological cancer for six years. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Ginny Bourland and her daughter, Bella, at the 2012 Laura Crandall Brown Foundation yard sale event. Bourland was active with the foundation in its efforts to raise awareness about gynecological cancers. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. Ginny Bourland with a representative of Viva Health at the 2014 Get Busy Fighting Gold Tournament. Shea Bourland started the tournament to support the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation in honor of his wife. Prev Next

This year, more than 22,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

And in five years, less than half of those diagnosed in 2017 will still be alive.

Of the five forms of gynecological cancer, ovarian is the most common and the most deadly, mainly because only 14 percent of cases are found in early enough stages to be successfully treated.

Unlike other forms of cancer, even other forms of gynecological cancer, there is no early detection screening available for ovarian cancer, and the early symptoms are easily explained away by other common ailments or conditions.

That’s why Ginny Bourland — a nearly lifelong Vestavia Hills resident who lost her battle with ovarian cancer this year — was determined to get busy fighting when she was diagnosed in 2011.

Virginia “Ginny” Bourland grew up in Vestavia, attending school from her start at Vestavia Hills Elementary West though Vestavia Hills High School. She was integral in the founding of the girls soccer team, which went on to finish its most recent season ranked No. 1 in the nation, and participated in many other activities.

Ginny Bourland attended Auburn University, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and went on to marry Shea Bourland and have two children: Will, 11, and Bella, 8.

She was a Sunday school teacher at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, and an active mom, volunteering at her kids’ schools and for their sports teams even in the midst of her fight with cancer.

“I don’t think she ever, even from day one ever wanted to be treated like a cancer patient, and never acted like one,” Shea Bourland said.

In 2010, Ginny Bourland began to notice things about her body and the way she felt she couldn’t fully explain.

Her main symptom was weight gain, but with everything going on in her life, she said in a transcript of one of her many speeches over the last few years, “it was easy to justify.”

Shea Bourland said that as a husband who, like any smart man, knows not to question his wife about weight gain, he didn’t think much of it. “It’s tough, even I missed it or could have said something,” he said.

After bouncing from doctor to doctor, Ginny Bourland was admitted to the emergency room in July 2011, a step that finally led to a hysterectomy and the eventual diagnosis of stage-four ovarian cancer.

Around the same time, the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation was just getting beginning its work of raising awareness about ovarian cancer and funds for research.

Ginny Bourland got involved almost immediately after her diagnosis, forming a team for the annual Head Over Teal run.

Mary Anne King, executive director for the foundation, said Ginny Bourland recruited nearly 100 individuals to participate in her honor, and her team raised over $5,000 for the foundation’s efforts, with “Team Ginny” touting slogans including “Get Busy Fighting” and “The world needs more mommas” each year.

Ginny Bourland also spoke at multiple events, King said, telling her story to as many as she could to make a difference.

“Even if you didn’t have an intimate friendship with her, she really touched you,” King said.

Shea Bourland said it was never his wife’s intention to be an advocate, that she really just wanted to be a good wife and mom, but that her strength and positivity was infectious.

Ginny Bourland’s mother, Cyndi Gammill, agreed.

“She would say “I can’t do a lot, but I can be an encourager,’” Gammill said, citing how her daughter would often spend her own infusion treatment sessions as an opportunity to reach out to others.

King said that encouragement was felt by all who met Ginny Bourland.

“She had an incredibly positivity about her through all of the challenges she faced,” King said. “She was just inspiring.”

Staying busy fighting

But more than simply encouraging others during treatment, both King and Shea Bourland said it was Ginny Bourland’s goal that by hearing her story, other women would know to be their own advocate.

“She wanted other people, especially other women, to recognize the symptoms that she missed, that I missed,” Shea Bourland said.

King echoed his thoughts.

“The thing about it that always struck me was just how much she underscored that women should pay attention to their bodies and know what’s normal for them, and if you think something doesn’t feel right or is wrong, to be vigilant about going to the doctor,” King said.

In her own words, Ginny Bourland left behind a strong message to her fellow women about knowing when to push back if a doctor dismisses symptoms or doesn’t fully answer a concern.

“There are always going to be ‘simple explanations’ for why things might be occurring, but you are the only one who knows what is normal for your body,” Ginny Bourland said in one of her later speeches.

The symptoms for ovarian and other gynecological cancers can easily be missed or explained away, as many patients find it easy to overlook bloating, abdominal pain or weight gain.

“Because the symptoms can be so vague and there is no early detection test, it just doesn’t get found, unfortunately, until it’s in the later stages,” King explained.

Much of what the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation does, she explains, is to provide seed grants for efforts to figure out early-detection methods for ovarian cancers.

“We’re trying to fuel innovative research that’s going to further development of a diagnostic test that will help us identify and detect ovarian cancer in early stages,” King said.

Hundreds of friends and those impacted by Ginny’s journey attended her funeral in May and have left notes on her CaringBridge page and Facebook over the last months, sharing their fond memories.

September is national gynecological and ovarian cancer awareness month, and the foundation has several campaigns and events planned to advocate and educate the public about the cause.

On Sept. 23, the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation will host the eighth annual Head Over Teal 5K and 10K at The Preserve in Hoover. In November, the foundation will benefit from the Get Busy Fighting golf tournament, started by Shea Bourland to support the foundation in honor and memory of his wife.

But more than getting involved with an event or a cause, Gammill said her daughter left a simple but powerful legacy.

“Be your own advocate,” Gammill said.

For more information about the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, its events or gynecological cancers, visit thinkoflaura.org.

8th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fall Festival

WHERE: The Preserve, 601 Preserve Way, Hoover

HOURS: Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon

DETAILS: 10K/5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m.

ENTRY FEES: $40 10K (includes chip timing) by Sept. 10; $45 after Sept. 10.; $35 5K (includes chip timing) by Sept. 10; $40 after Sept. 10. Child Individual Registration (ages 13 and younger) $20 (includes chip timing)

TEAM PRICE: Minimum of five team members. $35 10K (includes chip timing) per team member by Sept. 10; $40 after Sept. 10. $30 (includes chip timing) per team member by Sept. 10; $35 after Sept. 10