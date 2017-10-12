Excalibur Education Foundation awards Capps/Calhoun scholarship

× Expand Submitted by Excalibur Education Foundation. (L – R) Bill Sager – AIIA and Kingston Hall

The Excalibur Education Foundation is the educational arm of the Alabama Independent Insurance Agents and the Alabama Young Agents Committee. The board of directors is composed of members of the AIIA, eminent scholars or insurance chairs from our major universities, members of the YAC and other industry related vocations.

The purpose of the Excalibur Education Foundation Capps/Calhoun Scholarship is to provide scholarships to rising junior or seniors in an Alabama college or university who has chosen to pursue a career in the insurance field. To date, more than $60,000 has been given.

Excalibur Education Foundation would like to congratulate Kingston Hall from Troy University on receiving this year’s scholarships. Hall is majoring in risk management insurance. She plans to graduate in July 2019 and received her scholarship letter last week.

The Alabama Independent Insurance Agents of Alabama (AIIA) is a non-profit organization that has served agents and companies since 1896.

-Submitted by Excalibur Education Foundation.