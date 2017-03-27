Dogwood Festival set to host annual luncheon, arts fair

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. Art in the Hills will be returning this year with the Dogwood Luncheon as a part of the Beautification Board’s annual Dogwood Festival. × 2 of 2 Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Belles pose during the 2016 Dogwood Festival, put on by the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board. Photo courtesy of the Dogwood Festival. Prev Next

As a part of the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board’s annual Dogwood Festival, the board will be hosting their Dogwood Luncheon on April 6 in the Dogwood Room of the Civic Center.

The speaker this year is Kari Kampakis, a local Birmingham blogger and author. She has published two books, “Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?” and “10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know.” She will discuss adult girlfriends and the importance of girls having girlfriends, said event Chairwoman Gina Henley.

Henley said Cafe Iz will again be providing food for the luncheon.

“They’ve been really wonderful to work with,” Henley said. “They go above and beyond trying to be accommodating.”

In lieu of providing individual tablescapes for the luncheon, this year the Beautification Board has opted to decorate the tables in a more traditional fashion, she said.

“We’re going to have someone come in and just set the tables for us with fresh flowers,” Henley said. The luncheon will be bringing back its former fashion show element, however. “It’s just being brought back for no other reason than the community asked for it.”

While the show will not have a runway or a formal structure to it, Henley said the models, Vestavia Belles and younger Vestavia residents will walk throughout the luncheon and wear selections from Gigi’s and The Lili Pad in Cahaba Heights.

The following weekend, the Dogwood Festival will continue with Art in the Hills April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall.

Initially created to revive and add to the Dogwood Festival, Art in the Hills was founded by Cindy Bartlett, who is the chairwoman for the art show this year, and Ashley Nance.

“They both worked really hard in growing that event, and it’s grown in leaps and bounds every year,” Henley said. She is also the children’s art co-chairwoman. “They’ve done a wonderful job with it.”

In addition to a variety of vendors, the event also includes food vendors and entertainment. Henley said this year the event will have all types of artworks for visitors, including pottery, metal, stones and jewelry.

“It’s not limited to just fine art,” she said. “It might be more craft than art, but there’s definitely a good mixture of both.”

She added this year the Beautification Board will include an interactive area children’s art area, and artwork from Vestavia students will be on display in City Hall. Prizes will be given to the top three artworks of each grade, and the top art pieces from elementary, middle and high school grades will also earn the Chairs Choice award.

“I think an art show for citizens to come together to enjoy an outdoor event that also includes all types of art … it’s a great way for all ages of our community to be involved,” Henley said.

Luncheon tickets are $20 each and should be purchased in advance online at vestaviabeautiful.com or by emailing ghenley401@charter.net.

For more information on Art in the Hills, go to vestaviabeautiful.com.