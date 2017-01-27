Dinner and Diamonds fundraiser for city schools foundation set for Feb. 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation. This year’s Dinner and Diamonds fundraiser to benefit the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation includes dinner, live music, a silent and live auction, and complimentary valet services.

The Dinner and Diamonds fundraiser will be at Regions Field on Feb. 25 from 7-11 p.m. It will benefit the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation and celebrate the foundation’s 21 years of financial support to the Vestavia Hills City Schools system.

This event, the foundation’s central fundraiser, will celebrate its accomplishments as well as fund the operating budget, which ensures the foundation has resources to support Vestavia schools and teachers.

Dinner and Diamonds will include dinner, music by Vestavia’s own BHP’s, a silent and live auction and complimentary valet at the event. The cost is $80 per person.

“The excellence of Vestavia Hills schools continues to define our community,” said Elaine Yancey, executive director of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation. “Your support is critical to our future success and is deeply appreciated by the citizens of Vestavia Hills.”

There are sponsorship opportunities available for this event and to help support the schools. Sponsors will receive website, email and Facebook recognition, mention on the Foundation’s Twitter and Instagram, signs at the event as well as a listing in each of the school’s newsletters.

The different sponsorship opportunities include the Diamond Sponsors for $5,000, Emerald Sponsors for $2,500, Sapphire Sponsors for $1,500, Ruby Sponsors for $750 and Friends of the Foundation for $500.

For more information, go to vestaviafoundation.org.