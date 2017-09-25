Developing drivers

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Vestavia Hills High School driver's education teacher Dal Davis explains the fundamentals of braking during hazardous road conditions during a class Sept. 7. Students spend the first several weeks in the classroom learning the fundamentals of driving and the rules of the road before getting behind the wheel. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Vestavia Hills High School driver's education teacher Dal Davis explains the mechanics of emergency brakes to his students Sept. 7. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills High School teacher Dal Davis sees two main types of students come through his classroom: some who are scared and need help building confidence, and others who have a little too much confidence.

But that confidence, or lack thereof, does not have to do with their social standing in school or their peers; it has to do with their demeanor behind the wheel.

Davis is the driver’s education instructor at VHHS, meaning he teaches between 350-400 students the rules of the road each school year.

“It’s a good course,” said Davis, who has taught for 20 years, with 15 of those at VHHS. “It’s also in line with the same course that the transportation department does with people who have gotten DUIs or have to go take driving school classes.”

There are between 20 and 30 students in each class, and the course is divided between health class and driver’s ed — one semester each — and the driving course includes classroom and real life, behind-the-wheel instruction. While most students in the course — open to grades 10-12 — will have their learner’s permit at least, students will range in confidence level, Davis said.

For students needing a boost in confidence, Davis said their one-on-one instruction in the car, paired with lessons that take them from open parking lots to neighborhood roads to the highway, helps build confidence.

For other students, Davis said he makes sure to teach them the consequences of recklessness.

“The other side of the spectrum is the typical teenager: ‘I’ll never die. I can drive 150 miles per hour through a brick wall,’” Davis said. For those students, he focuses lessons on decision-making. “You have the right to choose, but you don’t have control over the consequences of your choice.”

They discuss wrecks that have happened in the area, and what decisions can affect your ability to drive. Because the driver’s ed course pairs up with health class, Davis said the two complement each other, and they can cover things like alcohol and other impairments.

“We talk big time now about texting and driving, or distracted driving,” Davis said. “It makes an impact as far as educating kids to make wiser choices.”

They also cover practical skills such as car maintenance, “just in case they need to change a tire, jumping off a battery … how to gas up a car, looking at gauges,” Davis said, and the rules of the road. They will also discuss purchasing a car, as well as how interest, insurance and loans work.

While many Vestavia students are fortunate enough to have a car provided while they are in high school, Davis said he aims to emphasize how big of an investment it is.

“[I’m] just trying to get them to take pride in the fact that they even have an automobile,” Davis said.

The course costs between $50 and $100 during the school year, and that cost increases to $150 in the summer. The cost goes toward the leasing of the cars, as well as gas, maintenance and insurance for them. Even though there is a cost for the class, Davis said it is a good option for students who are signing up to take the health class, which is required.

In addition to the life skills students earn, there is a potential financial benefit as well. Many insurance companies will provide a rate deduction if a driver has participated in a defensive driving course, Davis said.

“We like to tell our parents and our students that if you take this course, it pays you back,” he said.