Delta Zeta Birmingham alumnae chapter elects new officers

Delta Zeta Birmingham alumnae chapter of Delta Zeta sorority hosted a meeting April 17 and voted in the new officers for the 2017-18 year. 

The 2017-18 officers include: Judy Struchtemeyer, president; Karley Nemeth, president-elect; Ashley Kennedy, secretary; Abby Willens, vice president for collegiate relations; Angela Kelso, vice president for communications; Ginger Cowley, vice president for finance; Emily Trentacoste, vice president for fundraising and philanthropy; Carol Medders, vice president for membership; and Lauren Bendall, vice president for programs. 

– Submitted by Delta Zeta Birminghamalumnae chapter.

