Delta Zeta Birmingham alumnae chapter elects new officers

Photo submitted by Delta Zeta Birmingham Alumnae Chapter. The newly elected officers of Delta Zeta Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Zeta Sorority.

Delta Zeta Birmingham alumnae chapter of Delta Zeta sorority hosted a meeting April 17 and voted in the new officers for the 2017-18 year.

The 2017-18 officers include: Judy Struchtemeyer, president; Karley Nemeth, president-elect; Ashley Kennedy, secretary; Abby Willens, vice president for collegiate relations; Angela Kelso, vice president for communications; Ginger Cowley, vice president for finance; Emily Trentacoste, vice president for fundraising and philanthropy; Carol Medders, vice president for membership; and Lauren Bendall, vice president for programs.

– Submitted by Delta Zeta Birminghamalumnae chapter.