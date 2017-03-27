Decorators’ ShowHouse returns to Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Alabama Symphony Volunteers Council. The Johnston-Clark Estate on East Briarcliff Road in Mountain Brook will be open for tours from April 29 through May 14.

Designers from the Greater Birmingham area are once again putting their heads together for the Decorators’ ShowHouse, hosted by the Alabama Symphony Volunteers Council.

The Johnstone-Clark Estate on East Briarcliff Road in Mountain Brook will be open for tours from April 29 through May 14. The show house features rooms decorated by multiple designers, and all items in the home will be for sale.

“Personally, I think [guests] get to see the newest in décor and designs,” said Betsy Cooper, a member of the Symphony Volunteers Council. “They give you ideas that you can then take and use at home.”

Designers also will be present at the show house, so visitors can have one-on-one contact with them and discuss any ideas they have.

Ticket sales go toward supporting the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, its programs and educational efforts.

Urban Market and Four Corners Gallery, from the 280 corridor, will help design portions of the house, and tickets will be available at English Ivy on Doug Baker Boulevard, Greystone Antiques and Chelsea Lane starting March 22. Pre-sale tickets, which cost $15, will be available through April 28. Tickets at the door will be $20.

The house will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. There is no parking at the house. Visitors should park at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, where a shuttle will transport them to and from the house.

For more information, go to svcalabama.com/decorators-show-house.