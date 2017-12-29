Debutantes presented at 2017 Poinsettia Ball

× 1 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Thirty debutantes, all juniors in college, were presented at the Poinsettia Ball. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 2 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Nineteen junior debutantes, all seniors in high school, were presented at the Poinsettia Ball. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 3 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Debutantes Morgan Stockard, Cammie Green, Bailey Hymer and Kate Bryan at the Poinsettia Ball. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 4 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Blakely Channell, Morgan Brown, Madison Brown and Kim Peerman at the Poinsettia Ball. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 5 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Junior debutantes Georgia Morros, Katie Glenn and Caitlyn Tyus at the Poinsettia Ball. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 6 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Lexie Black, Alyssa Brown, Lauren Thackerson, Rachel Medlock and Caroline Wells at the Poinsettia Ball. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 7 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Brooke Westhovern, Anthony Evans, Courtney Westhoven and Diane Westhoven at the Poinsettia Ball. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 8 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Debutantes Ann Thomas, Olivia Hall and Amelia Haston at the Poinsettia Ball. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 9 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Ballet Women's Club past presidents Liz Guest and Nancy Kennedy at the Poinsettia Ball Benefactors Dinner. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. presidents. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 10 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Carol Christiansen and Mary David at the Poinsettia Ball. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 11 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Clint and Nancy Beasley at the Poinsettia Ball Benefactors Dinner. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 12 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell The Benefactors Dinner at the Poinsettia Ball. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 13 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell Ford Waters, Cathy Waters, Chuck Knox, Frances Knox, Paul Henderson and Shelley Henderson at the Poinsettia Ball Benefactors Dinner. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. × 14 of 14 Expand Sydney Cromwell David Searcy, Misty Searcy, Roseann Kendrick and Anna Lowery at the Poinsettia Ball Benefactors Dinner. The 2017 Poinsettia Ball was held on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Vestavia Country Club. The ball includes the presentation of debutantes and a fundraiser for the Alabama Ballet. Prev Next

Thirty debutantes and 19 junior debutantes were presented at the 50th annual Poinsettia Ball on Thursday, Dec. 28 at the Vestavia Country Club.

The Poinsettia Ball has been organized by the Ballet Women's Committee and Poinsettia Men's Club since 1968, and it is one of several fundraisers throughout the year for the Alabama Ballet. BWC social secretary Kelley Brown said the committee donated $75,000 in 2016 to the ballet company.

The debutantes were all college juniors and wore white dresses, while the junior debutantes were high school seniors and wore red dresses. They were joined by friends and family members for an evening of mingling, dinner, photos and dancing. Donors were also treated to a benefactors' dinner before the ball.

The debutantes also voted for University of Alabama childhood education major Bailey Hymer as their class president, who was presented with a gavel during the ball.

This year's debutantes were: Haley Elizabeth Dellaccio, Abbey Layne Donze, Catherine Claire Hand, Erin Amelia Haston, Cameron Ford Green, Olivia Laulice Hall, Bailey Elizabeth Hymer, Frederica Jordan Moore, Lowrey Rose Patterson, Wynne Abigail Pietrantoni, Katherine Lanning Speyer, Morgan Elizabeth Stockard, Ashleigh Covington Pugh, Bennett Daye Searcy, Anna Lea Strickland, Elizabeth Rowland Summers, Lauren Amanda Thackerson, Ann Frances Thomas, Katelyn Ashley Wright, Hannah Lee Yarmowich, Brooke Elaine Westhoven and Emory Kirkland Wiley.

This year's junior debutantes were: Emily Anne Beauchaine, Emmy Rebecca Boge, Caroline Parrish Branche, Caroline Dawson Christiansen, Christine Marie David, Katherine Alison Glenn, Caroline Elizabeth Green, Lily Grace Henley, Kathryn Ayers King, Rachel Aileen Lebo, Barrett Elisabeth Weaver Moran, Georgia Patricia Morros, Nicole Marie Plaia, Caroline Noel Pugh, Frances Suzanne Smith, Caitlyn Calloway Tyus, Mary Evelyn Welch, Courtney Anne Westhoven and Sarah Michael Whisenhunt.