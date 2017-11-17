Dads to join annual Boys Choir Christmas Concert

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ken Berg. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the Birmingham Boys Choir will welcome both boys and dads to perform carols for the Birmingham community.

This year, the Birmingham Boys Choir is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Christmas Concert. To mark the special occasion, Birmingham Boys Choir Director Ken Berg said they are welcoming dads to accompany their sons on stage.

“So, we will be having about 200 men and boys singing together,” he said. “It’s going to be thrilling just seeing all those fathers and sons signing together.”

Berg said all boys who are in Birmingham Boys Choir represent more than 40 different schools in the Birmingham area from third through 12th grade and beyond.

“Just about every greater Birmingham community is represented in our ensembles,” he said. He also added the events is an “unapologetically Christmas concert.”

“It is not a ‘holiday concert’ or a ‘seasonal concert,’” he said. “So, the music will all be carols, choruses and songs of the Christmas season.”

To mitigate expected crowds for the performance, the choir will again be hosting two concerts: Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Both concerts are at the Canterbury United Methodist Church. While admission is free, tickets are required to reserve seats and Berg noted that the concerts become “sold out” far in advance.

“Guests will hear some truly beautiful music, meaningful message and youthful exuberance,” he said. “Without exception, every year I have people contact me to tell me how much they appreciate the opportunity to sing the traditional carols with the mighty pipe organ and the boys singing those thrilling descants. It's more than a little bit of heaven.”

For more information, visit birminghamboyschoir.com/performances.