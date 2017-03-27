Golf tournament to benefit medical mission trip to Haiti

× Expand Photo courtesy of Julia Meyers. The winners of “Best Dressed Team” at last year’s Paul Meyers Foundation Golf Tournament.

The Paul Meyers Foundation Golf Tournament fits its namesake to a tee, said his sister, Julia Meyers, one of the foundation’s chairpersons.

“It’s not too serious,” she said, “but there are many bragging rights to be won — including the ‘worst scoring team’ and the ‘best dressed team.’”

The tournament is intended for people who take the costume contest more seriously than the golf, she said. And friends and family can come out to the night golf tournament April 8 to support a medical mission trip to Haiti “knowing that Paul would be proud to know that his legacy is making a difference in the lives of people who need help so very badly,” Julia Meyers said.

The tournament, started in 2013, has sold out for the past three years and has raised more than $40,000 to fund medical missions in Haiti.

Registration starts at 3 p.m. that day, followed by a putting contest at 4 p.m. and tee off at 4:30. A barbecue dinner and silent auction is at 6:30 p.m. after the first nine holes, followed by more golf afterward. Winners will be announced at 10 p.m.

The event and foundation is named after Paul Meyers, who died at age 33. He played basketball for Vestavia Hills High School and went on to play for Rhodes College, where he graduated cum laude with a degree in business administration. He went on to law school and practiced as an assistant public defender in Jackson, Tennessee, prior to his death.

For more information or to register, go to paulmeyersfoundation.com.