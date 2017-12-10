Christmas parade brings holiday cheer

× 1 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 15 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 16 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 17 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 18 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 19 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 20 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 21 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 22 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 23 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 24 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 25 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 26 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 27 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 28 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 29 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 30 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 31 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 32 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 33 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 34 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 35 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 36 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 37 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 38 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 39 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 40 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 41 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 42 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 43 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 44 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 45 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 46 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 47 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 48 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 49 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 50 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 51 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 52 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 53 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 54 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston × 55 of 55 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

While winter weather kept Santa from coming to town for breakfast Saturday, the annual Christmas parade and celebration in Liberty Park saw chilly but sunny weather, and went on with no issues.

The parade featured Vestavia Hills City Council members, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Vestavia Hills Belles, the Vestavia Hills High School marching band, local businesses and other groups.

As the parade made its way down Liberty Parkway, kids — and kids at heart — tried to catch candy and other goodies.

At the end of the parade, local businesses and the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce had a celebration set up for parade goers to enjoy.

While the main Holiday in the Hills events came to a close with the parade, there are still several Christmas events before the big day.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will have Dinner with Santa, and several Vestavia schools have holiday concerts scheduled.