Celebrate the holiday season with Red Mountain Theatre Company

Red Mountain Theatre Company will open the 2017-18 season with Holiday Spectacular 2017, running Dec. 1-17 at the RMTC Cabaret Theatre. It will be a celebration of the holidays with a spectacular display everyone’s favorite music of the season as local artists team up with RMTC Conservatory students to deliver the most wonderful time of the year.

Vestavia Hills resident and RMTC Conservatory student Harrison Wood has been involved with Red Mountain Theatre Company for the past nine years.

“I tried every sport and nothing really clicked with me. I attended the summer camp and then auditioned for Conservatory. I came with my CD, sang my song and everything fell into place from there,” Wood said.

For him, it’s the love of the work, the love of performing on stage and how the audience reacts and connects that keeps him coming back every year. It’s his experiences with RMTC that has further driven his passion for the arts.

The 2014 RMTC production of Grease was his first major step into his realization for this passion.

“I was in the ensemble and only 4 kids were my age. It was a great experience to witness the professionalism and what it takes to truly immerse into the work itself. I realized that I connected with the performing arts as more than a social club,” he said.

RMTC’s annual holiday show has become a tradition for not only patrons in the community, but for performers like Wood as well.

“It puts me into the holiday spirit and you feel the magic of the season,” he said. “There are people that come up to me that tell me they’ve watched me in these shows since I first started and they look forward to attending this event every year. It’s the production that really shows how much you’ve grown and it’s very professional and time-intensive.”

Tickets for Holiday Spectacular 2017 start at $19 and are available by calling 324-2424 or by visiting redmountaintheatre.org/holiday-spectacular.

