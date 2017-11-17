Camps to teach area’s youngest musicians

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mason Music. Mason Music has camps for all ages of kids this winter.

For parents, the days between the end of the holiday season and the beginning of the new school semester can pose a challenge when it comes to finding things for children to do once the initial excitement of new toys and presents wears off.

To combat boredom and provide kids with a chance to grow their creative talents, Mason Music will again offer two winter break music camps starting Dec. 27.

The first, the Winter Break Preschool Camp, geared toward children potty-trained and ages 3 to 5, will introduce young students to the world of music and musical concepts in a creative, fun environment. Preschool camp will take place Dec. 27-29, from 9 - 11 a.m. at both studios.

The camp is described by Mason Music as “a splendid mix of wintery wonderland magic,” and will be held at both the Cahaba Heights music studio, as well as the one in Mountain Brook.

For those a little older, ages 6 to 9, but who are not that familiar with music or who are trying to find the right instrument to start lessons with, Mason Music will have a Winter Break Beginners Camp.

This half-day camp will introduce students to guitar, piano, drums and violin, as well as beginner musical concepts and theory.

The camp will take place Dec. 27-29 from 1-4 p.m. at the Cahaba Heights studio.

Registration for both camps is $75 per child, plus a processing fee, and space is limited.

For more information or to register, visit masonmusicstudios.com.