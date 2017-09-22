Cadet graduates from West Point

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hans and Gloria Sitarz. Hans Christian Sitarz.

Cadet Hans Christian Sitarz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hans Sitarz, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on May 27.

Sitarz graduated from Vestavia Hills High School in 2013. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in economics and grand strategy. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, within the Army Aviation branch.

– Submitted by Hans and Gloria Sitarz.