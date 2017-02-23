Butterflies and Bowties offers consignment deals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Liberty Crossings United Methodist Church. Butterflies and Bowties Shoppers can find a wide array of children’s clothing options at the Butterflies and Bowties consignment sale this month.

The spring consignment season continues this month with Liberty Crossings United Methodist Church’s Butterflies and Bowties sale.

Sale events are March 8-11.

Butterflies and Bowties accepts all seasons and sizes of children’s clothing, including pre-teen and teen sizes and styles.

As in previous years, the sale will begin on Wednesday with a private pre-sale for volunteers at 4 p.m., and for consignors at 5 p.m.

For the public, there is an open pre-sale which starts at 6 p.m. with the purchase of a $10 ticket.

The official public sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, when many items are 50 percent off.

There is a $10 fee to consign, but consignors receive 70 percent of the sales from items. The proceeds of the sale go toward Liberty Crossings’ children’s ministry and the ministries the church supports elsewhere.

Those wanting to clean out their kids’ closets but not receive proceeds from their consignments can also make a donation of clothing items and should bring the donations to the church at least two weeks before the event.

For more information, go to mylc.org/consignment or contact Liberty Crossings United Methodist Church at 951-7707.