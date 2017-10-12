Brownie troop participates in meal-packing event

× Expand Members of Brownie Troop 768 at the Rise Against Hunger meal-packing event at Liberty Crossings United Methodist Church on Sept. 24.

Members of Brownie Troop 768 recently helped pack meals for Rise Against Hunger.

Seven girls in the troop, based at Liberty Park Elementary, spent three hours at Liberty Crossings United Methodist Church on Sept. 24 for the event. Those participants included Kathryn Frey, Charlotte Self, Emma Salamone, Ella Kate Ramsey, Charlotte Poole, Sara Lane Bloom and Sophie Nguyen.

The Rise Against Hunger event resulted in 20,000 meals packed and sent to hurricane disaster relief areas and other countries in need of food aid. The troop ran a complete packing station, taking turns at the various posts. They loaded food bags with vitamin packs, soy, dried vegetables and rice. After packing, one of the girls was a “runner” and took the packed bags to the weighing and sealing station.

The Brownies had a chance not only to serve others, but also to appreciate the importance of a full stomach.

-Submitted by Mary Frey.