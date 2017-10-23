Breakfast to raise funds for drug rehab facility

× Expand Photo courtesy of Restoration Springs. Restoration Springs is a new drug abuse recovery facility opening in Fayette, about 80 miles west of Birmingham.

The fifth annual Breaking Barriers Breakfast, a fundraiser for the Will Bright Foundation, will return to the Vestavia Country Club on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 7-8:30 a.m.

The free breakfast will introduce the vision about Restoration Springs, the foundation’s new transitional living center in Fayette.

“The key is to give your donors and potential donors and supporters an update on what you’ve been doing and what your plans are for the future. Now, with this house, we have a lot to talk about,” said Lisa Bright.

The Will Bright Foundation, named in memory of Lisa and Bill Bright’s son who died of a drug overdose in 2012, has a mission to provide a secondary form of rehab after the completion of a recovery program. drugabuse.gov reports that 40-60 percent of people who complete a rehab program will relapse. Restoration Springs, a 126-acre property in Fayette, can currently house six to eight men in three cabins. It will open this month with the mission of providing a place for men fresh out of recovery to live, receive spiritual support, job training skills and help finding a job.

“It bridges the gap between getting out of a recovery center and getting back to real life,” said Bright. “This will allow us to get guys out and away from disturbances … There’s only so much you can do in a recovery center, and there needs to be that next step place to take care of the rest.”

Headlining the breakfast will be Roger Schultz, a former Alabama football All-American and second runner-up on Biggest Loser. Iron Bowl football tickets will be raffled off. While the breakfast is free, donations are appreciated. Attendees are asked to RSVP by phone, 999-5576, or by email, info@willbrightfoundation.com.

– Submitted by Restoration Springs.