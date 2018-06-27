Back-to-school tax holiday set for July 20-22

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. The 2018 sales tax holiday, which exempts school and classroom supplies as well as some apparel items from certain sales taxes, will be July 20-22.

For the second year in a row, the back-to-school tax-free weekend will take place in July.

The change occurred statewide in 2017 after schools expressed interest in moving the holiday up from the first week of August, following a law passed by the Alabama Legislature.

This year’s tax-free weekend will take place from July 20-22 and marks the state’s 13th annual sales tax holiday, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

The city of Vestavia Hills as well as Jefferson County are set to participate, according to the Department of Revenue. In Jefferson County, however, the holiday only applies to the regular sales and use tax of 1 percent. In other municipalities, the holiday applies to the state sales tax.

Items that are exempt from sales tax include apparel items less than $100 per article of clothing; computers, computer software and school computer supplies less than $750; books less than $30 per item and other assorted school supplies, school art supplies and school instructional supplies less than $50 per item.

Taxable items include handbags, jewelry and other clothing accessories, protective equipment and recreational equipment, according to a list provided by the Department of Revenue. Furniture and systems or devices intended for recreational use are also taxable.

For a full list of tax-exempt and taxable items, contact the Alabama Department of Revenue between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 334-242-1490 or 866-576-6531, or go to revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax-holidays.