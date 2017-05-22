Auburn veterinary student receives scholarship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karen Odle. Veterinary school student Sarah Kezar received a scholarship award from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood.

Sarah Kezar, a veterinary student at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, is one of 100 doctoral students nationwide selected to receive a $15,000 Scholar Award from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by Chapter P of Birmingham.

She is the daughter of Drs. Edwin and Laura Kezar. Sarah Kezar received her bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering with a concentration in leadership from the University of Virginia in 2010 and her master’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2014. She is uniquely qualified to pursue her interest in the concept of One Health, which purports the intertwined nature of human, animal and environmental health.

Prior honors and scholarships include Outstanding First Professional Year Award (Auburn University Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, 2016), the William E. and Bertha Carroll Endowed Scholarship (Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, 2016), the Margaret McTyeire Krebs Scholarship (University of Virginia, 2010) and the Sherrie Winokur Bladen Memorial Scholarship (University of Virginia, 2009).

The P.E.O. Scholar Award (PSA) was established in 1991 to provide substantial merit-based awards for women of the United States and Canada who are pursuing a doctoral level degree at an accredited college or university. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly a quarter of a million active members.

– Submitted by Karen Odle.