Assistance League of Birmingham celebrates its 40th anniversary

Assistance League of Birmingham celebrated its 40th anniversary of serving the greater Birmingham area at its annual Little Black Dress Luncheon. 

Chairman Melinda Thornbury said past presidents were recognized and received a beautiful red rose. 

The event was held in early November at a private club in Vestavia and featured a delicious lunch, fashion show and holiday shopping.  

Assistance League of Birmingham’s three philanthropic programs are PrimeTime Treasures, which is located in Homewood and sells handcrafted items made by Alabama seniors; Operation School Bell, which clothes 1,600 elementary school children in new school clothes each year; and Operation Literary, which tutors children in reading.

– Submitted by Jan Service.

Tags

View past issues

See our full January issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours