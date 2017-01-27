Assistance League of Birmingham celebrates its 40th anniversary

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jan Service Some of the Assistance League of Birmingham’s past presidents who attended the November Little Black Dress Luncheon include: Mary Ann Wade, Yvonne Pope, Noma Jeanne Crews, Elaine Hornberger, Connie Williams, Rochelle Simms, Sandy Ridgeway, June Pryor, Jan Scarborough, Molly Bee Bloetscher, Liz Warren, Jan Service, Diana Meinberg and Barb Kelley.

Assistance League of Birmingham celebrated its 40th anniversary of serving the greater Birmingham area at its annual Little Black Dress Luncheon.

Chairman Melinda Thornbury said past presidents were recognized and received a beautiful red rose.

The event was held in early November at a private club in Vestavia and featured a delicious lunch, fashion show and holiday shopping.

Assistance League of Birmingham’s three philanthropic programs are PrimeTime Treasures, which is located in Homewood and sells handcrafted items made by Alabama seniors; Operation School Bell, which clothes 1,600 elementary school children in new school clothes each year; and Operation Literary, which tutors children in reading.

– Submitted by Jan Service.