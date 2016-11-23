Area churches hosting holiday events

Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, and many churches will meet at their regular service times the day-of. In addition, however, several area churches will host Christmas Eve events, as well as other activities throughout December to celebrate the season.

Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church

2061 Kentucky Avenue

Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church has several holiday events throughout the month of December, beginning with performances of the Magic City Nutcracker Dec. 2-4 and culminating on Christmas Day with both contemporary and traditional services.

On Dec. 9, the church will host a Christmas Pops concert, with performances by UAB’s jazz ensemble as well as Zachary Sayle, who played Crutchy in the Broadway musical “Newsies.” Tickets to the event are available at vhumc.org.

On the following Sunday, Dec. 11, VHUMC will have “Lessons and Carols” at its services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m., celebrating stories and songs dating back to the 19th century.

On Christmas Eve, VHUMC will have services at 2, 4, 6, 8, 9 and 11 p.m., with the 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. services only lasting 30 minutes.

For more information, visit vhumc.org or call 822-9631.

Shades Mountain Baptist Church

2017 Columbiana Road

Shades Mountain Baptist Church will have two major Christmas events this year. The first, held on Dec. 4, will be “Christmas by Candlelight: Thy Perfect Light,” and will feature musicians, filmmakers and artists telling the Christmas story in various ways. There will be two services, one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m., with childcare provided for children under 4 years old. The program will also be rebroadcast online from Dec. 11 to Jan. 1.

The church will also have a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. The service will last one hour, and childcare will not be available.

For more information, visit shades.org/Christmas or call 822-1670.

Vestavia Hills Baptist Church

2600 Vestavia Drive

Vestavia Hills Baptist Church will have two completely different Christmas Eve services to celebrate the holiday.

The first, “Come See the Baby,” will be at 4:30 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. “Come See the Baby,” is a casual, hands-on time for families, preschool and children’s minister Nancy Akins said. Children will be able to participate in a telling of the Christmas story, and there will be responsive readings as well as carol singing for guests of all ages.

VHBC will also have a more formal Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m. in the sanctuary, where communion will be observed.

Liberty Park Baptist Church

12001 Liberty Parkway

Liberty Park Baptist Church will begin the holiday season by hosting “Christmas in the Park” on Dec. 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. The event will be a vocal performance of the adult choir and orchestra titled “Believe,” showcasing traditional and new Christmas music. Between the two performances at 5:30, there will be a live nativity scene outside the church for families to experience.

In addition, LPBC will have two traditional Christmas Eve services, the first at 3 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m.

Horizon Church

2345 Columbiana Road

Unlike many of the churches in the Vestavia area, Horizon Church has elected to hold a Christmas Eve worship service on Saturday at 6 p.m. rather than on Christmas day itself, in order to leave that day open for families.

In addition to the worship service, Horizon will have a children’s music service on Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Both services will be held in the church’s sanctuary.

Saint Mark United Methodist Church

2901 Columbiana Road

Saint Mark United Methodist will have several holiday services and events, culminating in multiple Christmas Eve services.

On Friday, Dec. 9, families are invited to “The Story of Christmas,” presented by the 4- and 5-year-olds of the Early Learning Center. The 10 a.m. event will be held in the church’s sanctuary.

The following day, Saturday, Dec. 10, families can attend Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in The Hillside, the church’s Family Life Center.

On Christmas Eve, Saint Marks will have three candlelight services. The first, at 4 p.m., will be a contemporary service at The Hillside, and will have nursery available. Later, in the sanctuary, there will be traditional services at 5 and 11 p.m., with nursery available at the 5 p.m. service. All three services will include the observance of communion.

Please visit vestaviavoice.com for additional holiday service information that was not available at press time.