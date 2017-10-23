ARCS Masquerade Ball to be held at Vestavia Country Club

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. The Alzheimer’s Research and Care Society will hold its second Grand Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Nov. 18.

While October may claim the most common occasion to dress up, an event at Vestavia Country Club this month will provide guests another opportunity to don a unique outfit.

The Alzheimer’s Research and Care Society will hold its second Grand Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7-11 p.m.

This year’s event will take place at Vestavia Country Club, after being held at The Club in Homewood for its first iteration last year.

ARCS raises funds for research and care efforts for Alzheimer’s patients in Alabama and beyond, pushing for scientific advancement toward a cure, as well as providing support for caregivers.

The masquerade itself will raise funds through tickets and a silent auction, and funds will be used toward supporting adultday care centers.

Guests are encouraged, though not required, to wear their most “anonymous” masquerade wear — whether that’s a full costume or a simple mask, and join ARCS for an evening of dancing and mingling.

Local favorite Total A$$ets is scheduled to provide the music for the evening, and appetizers and drinks will be served.

Tickets are $75 per guest and can be purchased online. Those looking to purchase individual tickets should visit the website, alzarcs.org/grand-masquerade-ball.html, and click on the “Donate” link. Once taken to the PayPal page, guests should list each attendee’s name in the “Message” box and donate $75 per person.

Those looking to purchase a table or with questions can contact Joan Baucom at joan@alzarcs.org.