Andrew Miller Wertheimer earns rank of Eagle Scout

Andrew Miller Wertheimer, a member of Boy Scout Troop 76 at Liberty Crossings United Methodist Church, earned the rank of Eagle Scout on Dec. 14, 2017.

For his Eagle Scout project, Wertheimer led a group of volunteers in building 10 red wagons for Children’s Hospital of Alabama, which is a very dear place to him.

The Children’s Hospital Red Wagon Foundation is of great assistance for children and adults. It provides an easy, safe and fun way of transportation for younger patients or an easier way for adults to transport necessities during their stay. Besides building the wagons, Wertheimer created stickers with fun jokes to make the rides a little more entertaining. Donations were given from scouts, family and friends who support Children's Hospital of Alabama. All extra money was presented to Children's Hospital.

In Scouting, Wertheimer earned his Arrow of Light in Pack 776, earned 23 merit badges and held many leadership roles including patrol leader. He was recently selected to attend the Order of the Arrow selection process, and received the God and Country Award. He is scheduled to attended the National High Adventure Philmont Ranch in New Mexico this summer. Wertheimer plays lacrosse for both Vestavia Hills Recreation team and Steel City Stars, LPMS basketball, plays drums for his school band and attends Liberty Crossings United Methodist Church.

Submitted by Dan Wertheimer.