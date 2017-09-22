Alpine Farms pumpkin sale returns to help 4 families seeking to adopt

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rushton Waltchack. Colley Waltchack, the first “pumpkin baby” whose adoption was made possible by the first sale, sits with pumpkins at last year’s sale.

Scout Square of U.S. 31 will again be filled with fall fun as Alpine Farms hosts its annual pumpkin sale to support families pursuing adoption.

Alpine Farms, owned by Vestavia residents Derek and Rushton Waltchack, is located in Alpine, Alabama, and was started by the Waltchacks to teach their kids about farming and raise money for a good cause.

Each year, the family and farm hold a fall pumpkin sale. The first was a way for the family to raise money for their own international adoption, and since then the Waltchacks and Alpine Farms have been able to help multiple families embark on the same journey.

This year’s sale will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Friday through Sunday for each weekend of the sale there will also be food trucks, including Steel City Pops, Big Spoon Creamery, Tot Spot and other area favorites.

The sale will also feature a fall-themed bazaar, with vendors and Alpine Farms selling a variety of items, including the farm’s locally produced honey.

Rushton Waltcheck reported that the 2016 sale raised nearly $30,000, and that to date the sale has helped eight children find loving homes with local families.

This year’s sale will go to help four families seeking to adopt.

For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook page at facebook.com/AlpineFarmsChestnuts.