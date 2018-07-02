I Love America Night moved to VHUMC

× Expand I Love America Day

Due to threat of rain, tonight's I Love America Night is moving indoors to Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, located at 2061 Kentucky Ave.

Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Odle said the only cancelled part of the event is free swim, but a kid's area will be held in the church's gym beginning at 6 p.m, with the business expo beginning at the same time in the fellowship hall.

"Despicable Me 3" will be shown in Tyson Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The event was previously scheduled for June 26, but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather last week. This is the 37th year the event has been held.