4 Scouts earn rank of Eagle, recognized in Court of Honor

Boy Scout Troop 1, chartered by Southminster Presbyterian Church in Vestavia Hills, held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on March 5 recognizing four young men who have earned Scouting’s highest rank. The ceremony was held in the sanctuary at Southminster.

Chase Adair is the son of Traci and Riley Adair of Vestavia Hills and a senior at VHHS. He joined Troop 1 in 2010 after crossing over from Cub Scout Pack 1, where he earned his Arrow of Light award. Adair served in several positions of responsibility within the troop, including troop guide. He was a part of the troop’s contingent to Seabase in 2013. Adair earned 22 merit badges and completed his Eagle rank on Feb. 9.

Adair’s Eagle leadership project was to build large benches with planter boxes for the Christian Service Mission at a community garden in Tarrant. Adair designed the benches and raised the funds through donations to purchase the materials. He organized a work crew from the troop and friends to build and install the benches at the site.

Justin Bara is the son of Kristyn and Stasi Bara of Vestavia Hills and a senior at VHHS. He joined Troop 1 in 2010 after crossing over from Cub Scout Pack 1, where he earned his Arrow of Light award. Within the troop, Bara has served in several leadership positions, including senior patrol leader. He completed BSA National Youth Leadership Training and is an Ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow. Bara earned the Triple Crown of High Adventure as part of the troop’s contingents to Seabase in 2013, Northern Tier in 2015 and with Troop 93’s crew to Philmont in 2016. He earned 29 merit badges and completed his Eagle rank Feb. 9.

Bara’s Eagle leadership project was to improve a trail between the main camp and high ropes area at Camp Winnataska. The steep trail was heavily eroded and difficult to navigate. Bara led a team of workers over several weekends to install 30 railroad ties to reduce erosion and to regrade the trail to improve walkability.

Dylon Cleveland is the son of Trish and Eddie Cleveland of Vestavia Hills and a sophomore at Spring Valley School. He joined Troop 1 in 2012 after crossing over from Cub Scout Pack 311, where he earned his Arrow of Light award. Within the troop, Cleveland has served in several leadership positions, including assistant senior patrol leader. Cleveland completed BSA National Youth Leadership Training and has earned the Triple Crown of High Adventure by going to Philmont in 2014, Northern Tier in 2015 and Seabase in 2016. He earned 29 merit badges and completed his Eagle rank on Nov. 17, 2016.

Cleveland’s Eagle leadership project was to build six outdoor benches for Spring Valley School. Cleveland designed the benches and led a crew of workers over several weekends to build the benches and transport them to the school. Four of the benches were placed in the school’s arbor outdoor seating area, and two were placed in the playground area.

Daniel Rhodes is the son of Laura and John Rhodes of Vestavia Hills and a senior at VHHS. He joined Pack 1 in 2010 after crossing over from Cub Scout Troop 1, where he earned his Arrow of Light award. Within the troop, Rhodes has served in several leadership positions, including senior patrol leader. He is an Ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow was part of the troop’s contingents to Seabase in 2013 and Northern Tier in 2015. Rhodes earned 25 merit badges and earned his Eagle rank on Sept. 8, 2016.

Rhodes’ Eagle leadership project was to build visitor benches for the council ring at Camp Winnataska. Previously, visitors had to sit on old tree stumps while attending campfire events. Rhodes designed the benches and led a crew of workers over several weekends to build the benches and transport them to camp.

– Submitted by Mark Garner.